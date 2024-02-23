DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $27.18 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

