DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,220,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,394,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $202.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $227.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Get Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.