DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.