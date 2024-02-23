DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,455 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $7,438,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 572,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 107,782 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paramount Global by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PARA. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

