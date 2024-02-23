DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,910 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

