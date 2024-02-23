DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 31,595 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SLM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

