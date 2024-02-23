DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,153 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

BDC stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.53%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

