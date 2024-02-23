DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 282,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

