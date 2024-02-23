DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.22.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

