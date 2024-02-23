DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of PAAS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

