DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 105.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

