DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 422.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 0.5 %

EXLS stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

