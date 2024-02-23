DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.34 Million Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,093 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

