DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $5,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Q2 by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Q2 by 43.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 257,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 257,103 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,326,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

