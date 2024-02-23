DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRL stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average is $206.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

