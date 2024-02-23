DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after acquiring an additional 588,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after buying an additional 194,392 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $16.84 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Further Reading

