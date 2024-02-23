DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sonos by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 0.4 %

SONO opened at $18.51 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,585.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $126,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

