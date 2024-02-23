DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.53 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $39,348,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $36,171,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.91 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

