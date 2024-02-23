DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 174.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN opened at $27.46 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

