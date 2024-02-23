DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.61 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,209,123 shares of company stock worth $172,223,354. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

