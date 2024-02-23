DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,521.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,552.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,448.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,411.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

