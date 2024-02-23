DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,942 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.