DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.86 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

View Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.