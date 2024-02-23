DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.91 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trupanion by 128.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $153,000.

Trupanion Price Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

