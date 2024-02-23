DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after acquiring an additional 175,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

