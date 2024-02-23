DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 893.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -33.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

