DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.98 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,273 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GTLB opened at $69.61 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. BTIG Research began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

