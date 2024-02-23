DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

