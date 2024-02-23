DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.14 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,551 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 304,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

