DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TECH opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

