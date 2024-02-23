DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.69 Million in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.80 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

