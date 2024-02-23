DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

