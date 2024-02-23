DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $245.50 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.52.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

