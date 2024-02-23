DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,006 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $88.67 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

