DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 11,832 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 237.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $170.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

