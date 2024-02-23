DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 422 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

