DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,410 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 290,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 36.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $154,640.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,868,220.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $16.83 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.