DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 58,500 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,682,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 171,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Frontline Price Performance

FRO stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

