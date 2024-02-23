DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,976 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

