DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,684 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $315,447.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 492,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,995,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $315,447.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 492,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,995,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,410 shares of company stock worth $29,215,758. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

