DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 858 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

