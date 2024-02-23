DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Up 3.2 %

CarMax stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

