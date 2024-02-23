DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its position in MGIC Investment by 142.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MGIC Investment by 45.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 57,561 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 68.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 19.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

