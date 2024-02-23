DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ally Financial by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 839,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 479,165 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,150,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

ALLY opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.