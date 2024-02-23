DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in FMC by 66.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $130.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

