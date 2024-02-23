DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 340.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $34.49 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

