DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,199 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $396,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

