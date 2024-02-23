DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,397 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

