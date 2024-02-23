DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,044 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National HealthCare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.9 %

NHC opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $100.76.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National HealthCare's payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

