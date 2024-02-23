DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,141 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

